Christopher McDonald, aged 15, has now been found safe and well (Photo: Police Scotland).

Christopher McDonald, 15 – known to frequent the City centre, Castlemilk and Arden areas of Glasgow – has been found after he was last seen on June 25.

In a statement on Thursday, Police Scotland said: “Christopher has been traced safe and well.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Thank you to everyone your assistance.”

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.