Christopher McDonald, aged 15, has now been found safe and well (Photo: Police Scotland).
Christopher McDonald, 15 – known to frequent the City centre, Castlemilk and Arden areas of Glasgow – has been found after he was last seen on June 25.
In a statement on Thursday, Police Scotland said: “Christopher has been traced safe and well.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
“Thank you to everyone your assistance.”
A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.
If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.