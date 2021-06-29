Christopher McDonald: Police in Glasgow appeal to trace missing 15-year-old boy last seen on Friday

Glasgow North East Police are attempting to trace a missing 15-year-old boy after he was last seen on Friday.

By Hannah Brown
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 4:32 pm
Updated Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 4:37 pm
Christopher McDonald, aged 15, was last seen on Friday, June 25 in the Glasgow area (Photo: Police Scotland).
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Christopher McDonald, 15, is known to frequent the City centre, Castlemilk and Arden areas of Glasgow and was last seen on June 25.

He is described as 5ft 6inches tall, has brown hair, blue eyes and is of medium build.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police Scotland has asked anyone with any information to contact 101, quoting: MPR3988100621.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

GlasgowPolice
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.