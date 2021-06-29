Christopher McDonald, aged 15, was last seen on Friday, June 25 in the Glasgow area (Photo: Police Scotland).

Christopher McDonald, 15, is known to frequent the City centre, Castlemilk and Arden areas of Glasgow and was last seen on June 25.

He is described as 5ft 6inches tall, has brown hair, blue eyes and is of medium build.

Police Scotland has asked anyone with any information to contact 101, quoting: MPR3988100621.

