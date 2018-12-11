Christmas mad office worker has country’s most festive workplace

Have your say

A Christmas-mad office worker has turned his desk into Britain’s most festive workspace - transforming into a snow-covered castle complete with ‘smoking’ chimney.

For the third year running engineer Jack Makepeace has created a merry masterpiece of his workspace so he can celebrate Christmas while on the job.

Jack Makepeace. Picture: SWNS

What started as a competition amongst colleagues at building services firm Ibsecad in Leeds, has now become a tradition - with Jack’s workmates waiting in anticipation for his Christmassy creation.

This year the newly married Yuletide fan drew inspiration from his recent honeymoon to Sweden when he and new wife, student Charlotte, 23, visited the Ice Hotel.

The 24-year-old created a cardboard castle covered in snow with a working drawbridge and a tunnel for escaping smoke - if somebody vapes through it.

It comes complete with fairy lights, tinsel, penguins and sugar canes.

Jack sits inside his castle to do his work and sets his computer on log fire screensaver mode if he starts feeling the cold.

It is especially brave - as Jack’s desk is located next to the boss.

Jack said: “It took me about five hours to make.

READ MORE - Edinburgh landlord who dumped family’s belongings in garden wins £1250 on Judge Rinder show

“I have a degree in engineering so, luckily, the drawbridge didn’t pose too many problems to construct.

“I then went into the office on Sunday to staple the whole thing together. I promise it was all done in my own time.”

Jack has always loved Christmas, but especially so because his blind wife loves all the sparkles.

Jack said: “Charlotte has a genetic disorder called retinitis pigmentosa which meant she lost her sight at 14-years-old.

“She only has a little light perception left so she can see all the sparkles, on the tinsel and from the lights, so it is a very special time for us.”

The couple, who have been together five years, live together in Morley, West Yorks., with their guide dog, Moss.

Jack said: “I had only worked here a couple of months when the company first set a competition in 2016.

READ MORE - Young woman killed while leaning out train window

“Others had put Christmas trees on their desk and I decided I wanted to go ‘out there’ and build a festive house around me.

“I wasn’t quite sure whether it was the right thing to do, with me only working here a short while, but I thought ‘sod it, it can only make people smile’.

“It went down such a storm that my colleagues said I had to make a bigger house next year - which I did - this year I thought I better build a castle.”