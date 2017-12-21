Chris Tarrant charged with drink driving in his Mercedes

Radio host and TV presenter Chris Tarrant is due to appear in court in the new year charged with drink driving in his Mercedes.

The 71-year-old is accused of being over the limit while behind the wheel on 16 November after a pub lunch at the Bladebone Inn in Bucklebury, near his Berkshire home.

Police were tipped off about his alleged drink driving by a member of the public.

He has been summoned to appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court on 18 January.

The radio host and former presenter of hit quiz show Who Wants To Be A Millionaire has strongly denied any wrongdoing.

His agent and manager Paul Vaughan said in a statement that Tarrant had “enjoyed a single drink and something to eat” before leaving the pub “in an entirely sober state” and driving home.

He continued: “Once he was at home, as he was not to drive himself again that day, he freely admits he drank a quantity of alcohol - some brandy and later some wine.”