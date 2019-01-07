Chris Sutton calls in police after ex-Celtic striker receives death threat

Chris Sutton will reportedly meet with police officers today after the football pundit received a death threat.

The former Celtic striker, who works for broadcaster BT as well as penning a column in a tabloid newspaper, received a “sinister message” in the aftermath of last week’s Old Firm derby.

Sutton is understood to have reported the incident to a police station near his home in England.

“I don’t want to go into any detail as this is a private matter and it is now in the hands of the police,” he told the Daily Record.

“Suffice to say, I have seen what’s been sent and it wasn’t a particularly pleasant thing to receive.”

The revelation follows similar threats made to match referee John Beaton in the wake of Rangers’ 1-0 victory on December 29.

Beaton had to be given a guard as he arrived at Somerset Park in Ayr to referee the Ladbrokes Championship match between Ayr United and Falkirk.

