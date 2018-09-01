Chip shop chain launches ‘sausage eclair’ with curry sauce and cheese

First it was the deep fried pizza, then the infamous ‘crunchy box’, now one Glasgow-based chip shop chain has launched a ‘battered sausage eclair’ with curry sauce and cheese.

The Blue Lagoon chain, which has 11 chip shops across the Glasgow and West region, decided to come up with the new snack to give their customers something to look forward to at the end of Summer.

That led to the creation of the ‘sausage eclair’ which is sure to split opinion.

It involves slicing open a traditional battered sausage, then filling it with grated cheddar cheese, followed by lashings of curry sauce, or gravy for the connoisseur.

A video showing the sausage eclair has been watched on Facebook 11,000 times since being uploaded, with those commenting split between horror and excitement.

One wrote: “How good does this look?”.

However, another commented: “This is up there with one of the most stinking things I ever did see.”