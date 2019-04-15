Children left ‘frightened’ after Matilda cast suddenly dash off Edinburgh Playhouse stage

Families are demanding refunds from the Edinburgh Playhouse after the cast of Matilda The Musical suddenly dashed off stage - twice.

One woman, Lesley Gould, had paid £72 per ticket for her niece’s 21st birthday present to see the show, only for the cast to be ushered off stage mid-song without any explanation.

The 42-year-old said the bizarre interruption left the packed out theatre anxious when they were then told to remain in their seats as the curtains were closed.

The Edinburgh Playhouse has today posted a message on social media which says: “We would like to apologise to our customers for the show stoppages during performances of Matilda The Musical this weekend.

“We are working closely with the RSC (Royal Shakespeare Company) this morning and will be back in touch with further information as soon as we can.”

Many others who attended the show over the weekend have been reacting to the post.

One parent, Tracy Ogilvie, said: “We were there on Friday night and whilst appreciate some issues are obviously unavoidable, I felt some kind of explanation should’ve been given.

“My little girl was frightened seeing the stage staff dressed in black ushering cast off the stage. It was alarming!

“These tickets were really expensive, a special treat, first time experience of theatre for my daughter. The experience certainly wasn’t as we’d expected or hoped for.”

Another, Amy Bradley, said: “The show was absolutely fantastic, real shame about the stoppages on Friday night as it stopped the flow of the show for the audience but massive respect to the cast, especially the children who carried on without faltering as it must have been very disruptive for them also!

“Fingers crossed no more performances are disrupted.”

The reason for the show stoppages is unclear but it’s thought technical issues may be to blame.

