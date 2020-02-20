Children evacuated from Scottish primary school over gas fears

Have your say

Pupils at a primary school have had to be evacuated following fears of a gas leak.

Emergency services attended Balmuildy Primary School in Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire, to deal with the potential hazard at about 11.30am today.

Children and staff had to be evacuated at Balmuildy Primary School in Bishopbriggs due to fears over a suspected gas leak picture: GoogleMaps

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent two fire appliances and specialist resources to assist with the incident and evacuated staff and children as a “precaution”.

A SFRS spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 11.41am on Thursday, February 20 to reports of a gas alarm activation at Balmuildy Primary School in Bishopbriggs.

“Operations control mobilised two fire appliances and specialist resources and the school has been evacuated as a precaution.

“Crews currently remain in attendance.”