A child has made a poster in a desperate bid to find her lost bear.

Lilly put the poster up at a bus stop in Broughton Street this morning in a bid to trace her missing companion.

As part of the post, Lilly even drew a picture of the bear, called ‘Ratty’ to help members of the public find the bear.

The bear is described as a ‘much loved jellycat teddy lost near Broughton Street.

Can you help spread the word and get Ratty home?