A man has been injured in an alleged acid attack in Port Glasgow.

Police said the 20-year-old had a chemical liquid allegedly thrown in his face during the targeted attack today.

The incident is said to have happened at 2:10pm on Princes Street in Port Glasgow.

Two men, aged 37 and 32, have been arrested over the attack.

The victim is receiving treatment at Inverclyde Royal Hospital.

Anyone with information is urged to call Police Scotland via 101.