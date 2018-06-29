Charges dropped against firms linked to 2012 Legionella outbreak

Have your say

Charges brought against three out of five companies following an outbreak of Legionnaires Disease in the west of Edinburgh have been dropped.

The charges - under the Health and Safety at Work Act - accused them of failing to ensure the safety of their employees affected by exposure to Legionella bacteria.

It was alleged the offences took place at premises occupied by The North British Distillery Company in Wheatfield Road in Edinburgh’s Gorgie area between January 2009 and December 2012.

READ MORE: Legionella claims fifth victim as ‘source’ traced

All pleaded not gulty at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

The offences were said to involve the cleanliness of cooling towers.

At a hearing yesterday, the charges levied against the North British Distillery Company, Pera Services Ltd and Chemtech Consultancy Ltd were withdrawn.

Macfarlan Smith Ltd and Ashland Industries UK Ltd maintained their pleas of Not Guilty.

A further First Diet hearing has been fixed for July 30.

READ MORE: Legionella victim’s widow ‘disappointed’ at probe

Four people died and a further 92 were infected in an outbreak of Legionnaires Disease in the area in 2012.

The source was never traced and no prosecutions ever brought.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital

Know someone that makes a difference in our community? Nominate them for a Local Hero Award HERE