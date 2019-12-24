Champagne sales at the House of Lords soar

Champagne sales in the bars and restaurants of the House of Lords is up 45 per cent this year, according to figures released by the SNP.

The party said freedom of information revealed 540 bottles of House of Lords non-vintage champagne had been sold from December 2018 to October 2019 at £43 each.

Over the same period last year, 369 bottles were bought.

SNP MSP Tom Arthur said: “The public will be shocked that these unelected peers, defeated politicians and party donors are pocketing £300 a day - then guzzling champagne at the taxpayer’s expense.

“It seems the Lords’ would rather treat themselves by living a life most can only dream of.

“The idea of Lords – many of whom have been rejected by the electorate – spoiling themselves while poverty and food bank use continues to rise will be enough to make most voters sick."

Lords are entitled to a £305 flat rate daily attendance allowance.