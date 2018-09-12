Celtic hero Frank McGarvey to speak at Scottish independence rally

A former Celtic star is the latest name to be added to a controversial pro-independence rally that is due to take place in Glasgow this weekend.

Frank McGarvey, who scored 78 goals for Celtic in a five-year spell in the early 80s, has been advertised as a speaker at Saturday’s ‘Hope over Fear’ rally in favour of Scottish independence, which takes place in Glasgow’s George Square.

Mr McGarvey, who also played for St Mirren in two spells, and was capped seven times for Scotland, said that he feels the time is right for him to speak out on Scotland’s constitutional future.

The 62-year-old told the Daily Record: “I’m feeling frightened and nervous but I’ve always wanted an independent Scotland and feel it’s time to speak out.

“I’m fine when I’ve got a ball at my feet but I’m more worried when it comes to public speaking.

“I’ve been lucky enough to achieve all of my dreams on the pitch and I only have one dream left – to see Scotland became independent.

“That would mean everything to me.”

Thousands of people are expected to converge on George Square on Saturday morning, with controversial former MSP Tommy Sheridan the main compere and organiser.

Several SNP MSPs are listed among the speakers at the event - which is opening with a screening of Mel Gibson film Braveheart.