Una Thurman alleges Harvery Weinstein attacked her

Kill Bill star Uma Thurman has alleged that Harvey Weinstein assaulted her.

The US actress, 47, claimed that the disgraced film producer assaulted her following the release of Weinstein-funded Pulp Fiction in a London hotel room, and also recalled a second incident in which it is alleged he threatened to derail her career. She told the New York Times Weinstein tried to push her down and shove himself on top of her.

Thurman said she told director Quentin Tarantino about the alleged incident and the film-maker confronted Weinstein at the Cannes Film Festival in 2001.