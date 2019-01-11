The Greatest Showman extends record as longest-running No.1 album

The Greatest Showman soundtrack has extended its record as the longest-running number one album of the decade as it topped the charts again.

The musical movie’s cast recording has scored its 26th non-consecutive week at the top of the charts.

The result pushes it further ahead of Adele’s 21, which had 23 weeks at number one, the Official Charts Company said.

The soundtrack, which includes vocals from Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams and Zac Efron, was the biggest-selling album of 2018. It was also the first number one album of 2019.

George Ezra has remained at number two with Staying At Tamara’s, ahead of the soundtrack for A Star Is Born, following Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s success at the Golden Globes at the weekend.

Gaga won in the best original song category for the track Shallow, which she wrote with fellow songwriters Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt.

The soundtrack for Bohemian Rhapsody also enjoyed a chart boost following the Golden Globes, rising two places to number four this week.

Fleetwood Mac’s 50 Years - Don’t Stop collection is number five.