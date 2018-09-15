Scottish Big Brother star Ellis Hillon kicked off show for 9/11 tweets

Have your say

Big Brother contestant Ellis Hillon has been removed from the reality TV show following an investigation into offensive social media posts she made before entering the house.

It comes one day after the 19-year-old Scottish fast food worker entered the house during the live launch of what will be the last series of Big Brother to air on Channel 5.

Hillon reportedly wrote a message about the September 11 tragedy on Twitter in 2014 which contained a racist slur.

A spokesman for the programme said: “As a result of our investigation into offensive and unacceptable posts on social media, Ellis Hillon has been removed from the Big Brother house.”