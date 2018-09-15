Scottish Big Brother star Ellis Hillon investigated over 9/11 tweets

Bosses of reality TV show Big Brother say they are investigating claims Scottish contestant Ellis Hillon made inappropriate tweets about 9/11.

The 20-year-old former McDonald’s worker, who lives in Glasgow, deleted her social media accounts before entering the house.

But show bosses say they are looking into claims Ellis wrote offensive messages about the 2001 New York attacks.

The alleged tweets were shared when Ellis was 15 years old.

The fast food worker’s sister defended her on social media today, tweeting: “There were no bad tweets. People just talk absolute rubbish and make fake things up.”

During her VT last night, Ellis insisted that she would never get along with bullies. “I wouldn’t get on with someone who is stuck up or someone who is a nasty person. Like that does not sit well with me, a bully, I don’t like that,” she told viewers.

A Big Brother spokesperson said: “We are currently investigating the authenticity of a number of historic social media posts.”