Richard Madden up against Jodie Whittaker for top TV award

Scottish actor Richard Madden is to compete against new Doctor Who Jodie Whittaker for one of Britain’s biggest TV honours for his starring role in The Bodyguard.

The 32-year-old star, from Elderslie, in Renfrewshire, has been shortlisted for best drama performance in the National Television Awards just hours after winning a Golden Globe for the role.

• READ MORE: Golden Globes: Scottish star Richard Madden among Brits to triumph at award ceremony

The gripping show, the most watched drama in Britain over the last decade, will compete against Killing Eve for the best new drama honour at the star-studded ceremony, which will be shown live on ITV on 22 January.

Dermot O’Leary, the host of the awards, unveiled the shortlist at a special event at Dundee’s V&A museum today.