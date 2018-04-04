Ray Wilkins, ex-Rangers and Hibs midfielder, dies aged 61

Former Chelsea captain Ray Wilkins has died in hospital following a cardiac arrest. He was 61.

Wilkins, who won 84 England caps, had been treated in St George’s Hospital in Tooting, south-west London since Friday.

Ray Wilkins spent two seasons at Ibrox in the late 80s. Picture: SNS

A statement from Chelsea read: “Everybody associated with Chelsea Football Club is devastated to learn of the passing of our former player, captain and assistant coach, Ray Wilkins. Rest in peace, Ray, you will be dreadfully missed.”

During a long and illustrious career the midfielder also spent time at Manchester United, PSG and AC Milan among several other clubs.

He had two stints north of the border, first with Rangers between 1987 and 1989 and then with Hibs in the first half of the 1996/97 season.