Prince Harry tipped to hold stag do in Scotland

Prince Harry is being tipped to hold his stag do in Scotland, with bookmakers predicting that he will eschew a far-flung country in favour of a weekend spent north of the border.

William Hill has slashed the odds on the 33-year-old gathering his close friends to celebrate at a venue in Scotland, with the odds shortening from 25/1 to just 9/1, making it the favourite.

The next possible location backed by the firm is Canada, where Harry’s fiancee, Meghan Markle, lived and worked for several years while starring in the legal drama, Suits. It is offering odds of 10/1 on Vancouver being the choice for the young prince.

The company says other potential venues include cities that are popular with British stag parties, including Barcelona, Berlin, Prague, and Amsterdam.

In what appears to be a tongue in cheek addition, the bookmaker is offering odds of 33/1 that he will hold the get together in the Las Vegas, where Harry was left humiliated after pictures emerged of him frolicking naked during a party in 2012.

Should Harry decamp to Scotland, it would not be the first time he has chosen the nation for a personal celebration. Last year, he rang in his 32nd birthday with friends and family at Balmoral, where he held a shooting party aware from the glare of the public and the press.

Rupert Adams, a spokesman for William Hill, predicted that the attraction of having a private do in a secluded part of Scotland undoubtedly held appeal for such as a high-profile member of the Royal family.

He said: “There will be a load of cities and countries who would love to have Harry, and many who would not, but the odds now suggest that he will go low key and disappear into the wilds of Scotland.”

Since it emerged Harry and Meghan are to marry in the historic surroundings of Windsor Castle’s St George’s Chapel next May, the prince has not been short on offers from countries eager to host the couple around the special day.

Steven Ciobo, Australia’s tourim minister, wrote to Harry inviting him to spend both his honeymoon and stag do in Australia.

Mr Ciobo said: “Australia can provide the perfect pre-wedding party and an amazing romantic honeymoon after the wedding.”

As part of the pitch, Mr Ciobo recommended adventure experiences in Queensland’s Gold Coast for stag do.