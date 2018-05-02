Outlander star Sam Heughan rakes in fortune after show’s success

Outlander star Sam Heughan’s company has raked in almost £1 million thanks to the success of the hit fantasy series.

The heart-throb Scots actor has seen his earnings soar since gathering a global following playing Highland warrior Jamie Fraser in the drama.

Actor Sam Heughan. Picture: Scotsman/John Devlin

The ‘Outlander’ effect has been credited with boosting Scotland’s economy as the number of visitors to historic sites topped five million for the first time in 2017 with fans flocking to see filming locations for the show.

And it seems its popularity has also boosted Heughan’s bank balance after his company posted an impressive set of results.

READ MORE: Outlander star Sam Heughan joins thousands to run in Stirling Marathon

Read more at:

Outlander star Sam Heughan. Picture: barbour

Accounts filed at Companies House for his firm Cairn Mor Creative show it had total assets of £955,204 for 2017.

After paying off creditors to the tune of just over £200,000, the company reported retained earnings of £729,620. That is a massive rise on the previous year when the value of the firm was just £87,625.

Heughan, 38, set up the company, which is based in Surrey, in April, 2015, after he finished filming the first season of Outlander.

READ MORE In pictures: What can we expect from Outlander season 4?

He plays charismatic Highlander Jamie Fraser in the show, which charts the adventures of Claire Randall, a former Second World War combat nurse played by Irish actress Caitriona Balfe.

Randall is on a second honeymoon to Scotland with her husband Frank in 1945 when she is mysteriously transported back in time to 1743. It is here, on the cusp of the Jacobite rising, that she meets the dashing Fraser.

Heughan, who was born in New Galloway, Dumfries and Galloway, spent his teenage years in Edinburgh before going on to study at the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama in Glasgow.

His part in David Greig’s Outlying Islands in 2002 saw him nominated for a Laurence Olivier Award as most promising new performer.

Other early roles included parts in River City, Midsomer Murders and the BBC soap opera Doctors, before Heughan landed his big break in Outlander in 2013.

His latest film, The Spy Who Dumped Me, is due out later this year. He plays a secret agent opposite Mila Kunis and the action movie also stars X-Files icon Gillian Anderson.

The fitness fanatic is also the founder of the My Peak Challenge movement. Its thousand of members follow a fitness challenge progamme and raise money for blood cancer research charity Bloodwise.