Olivia Colman’s The Favourite scoops most Bafta nominations

The director of The Favourite has paid tribute to the trio of star actresses in the film following its 12 nominations in this year’s British Academy Film Awards.

The Favourite has been nominated for best film and outstanding British film at the Baftas, and its stars Olivia Colman, Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz have all also received nominations.

Director Yorgos Lanthimos, who has also been nominated in the director category, said: “Thank you to Bafta for honouring The Favourite and acknowledging the passion and dedication, from so many departments, that went into making our film.

“The Favourite has been many, many years in the making and we, the entire film-making team, are incredibly proud to have received this profound recognition today.

“I’m especially happy for the magnificent triumvirate that is Olivia, Rachel, and Emma, whose immense talent bring our film to life.”

Colman’s nomination in the leading actress category for her role as Queen Anne in the dark comedy drama, comes just days after she won a Golden Globe for the role.

Her co-stars Weisz and Stone have both received nods in the supporting actress category.

Weisz said: “It is a thrill to be nominated alongside this phenomenal group of actresses, including my fantastic co-stars Emma and Olivia.”

Along with Weisz and Stone, Amy Adams, Claire Foy and Margot Robbie are in the supporting actress category for their roles in Vice, First Man and Mary, Queen of Scots respectively.

The supporting actor nominees are Adam Driver for BlacKkKlansman, Mahers­hala Ali for Green Book, Richard E Grant for Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Sam Rockwell for Vice and Timothee Chalamet for Beautiful Boy.

Grant said: “Am absolutely chuffed to bits for my first ever Bafta nomination! And most especially for my ‘partner in crime’ Melissa McCarthy, as well as Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty for their remarkable adapted screenplay ­nomination.”

Colman will compete for the Best Actress title against Glenn Close (The Wife, for which she won a Golden Globe last weekend), Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born), McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?) and Viola Davis (Widows).

Vice star Christian Bale, who also won a Golden Globe at the weekend, has been given a Bafta nod in the leading actor category. Rami Malek, another Golden Globe winner, is nominated in the same category for his role in Queen film Bohemian Rhapsody. They will both battle Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born), Steve Coogan (Stan and Ollie) and Viggo Mortensen (Green Book).

Cooper has received a Bafta directing nomination for his debut, A Star Is Born, and will compete with Spike Lee for BlacKkKlansman, Pawel Pawlikowski for Cold War and Lanthimos for The Favourite.

Along with The Favourite, the best film nominees are BlacKkKlansman, Green Book, Roma and A Star Is Born.

The Favourite will have to face off against Beast, Bohemian Rhapsody, McQueen, Stan and Ollie and You Were Never Really Here in the outstanding British film category.

The Bafta Film Awards will be hosted by Joanna Lumley and will be held at London’s Royal Albert Hall on 10 February.