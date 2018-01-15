Lorraine Kelly snubbed Strictly Come Dancing offer

Scottish TV presenter Lorraine Kelly has revealed she turned down the chance to be a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing.

Although the Glasgow-born presenter is a big fan of the show, she said she did not want to appear on it, adding that she would be “absolutely dreadful”.

She told The Sunday Post: “I have been asked myself in the past to take part in Strictly, but even though it is one of the best of all the family TV shows, I much prefer to watch from the safety and comfort of my own sofa.

“I don’t think for a nanosecond that I would be a victim of any romantic ‘curse’.

“My reason for turning down the show is far more simple. I know that I would be absolutely dreadful – and not in an amusing or entertaining way. I just would be very, very bad at trying to dance.”

She added: “Anton du Beke once told me that he reckoned he could teach anyone to dance, but when he tried to do the waltz with me, he declared that it was like dancing with a tree. He was quite right – I’m not really a natural mover.

“So I think that the fear of being thought of as dreadful and dire is probably why so many might have decided not to take part.”

