Kezia’s camp: Whole country should be getting behind her

KEZIA Dugdale’s camp have defended the MSP’s performance on I’m a Celebrity and insisted the whole country should be getting behind her.

Show producers are rumoured to be unhappy with her performance while she has faced fierce criticism for taking part in the show while parliament is sitting.

Kezia Dugdale MSP takes part in a bush tucker challenge..

She had been odds-on favourite to be the first celebrity evicted from the ITV reality show but survived the vote on Friday night.

Former Scottish Labour communications director Alan Roden, who is in Australia to welcome her out of the show, told the Sunday Post: “The whole country should be getting benhind her.

“She’s the only Scot there and we should keep her in the jungle for as long as we can, so the whole of the UK can see what we already know in the Labour Party - she’s an incredibly likeable, friendly and down-to-earth human being.

“You can see how much the other campmates are fond of her, particularly given her skills as a chef. As time goes on she’s winning over the viewing public as well.”