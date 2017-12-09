Kevin Spacey 'groped' Norwegian king's son-in-law

Have your say

The former husband of the daughter of Norway's King Harald has alleged that actor Kevin Spacey groped him during the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize concert in Oslo.

Ari Behn, Princess Martha Louise's husband for 14 years, told Norwegian radio that Spacey, who sat next to him, suddenly said "'hey, let's go out and have a cigarette'", before "he touched me" on the genitals.

Mr Behn said that he declined Spacey's approach by saying "maybe later".

The 45-year-old married Martha Louise, fourth in line to the Norwegian throne, in 2002.

Last year they decided to split but share custody over their three daughters.

Spacey, who was co-hosting the December 11 2007 event, has faced numerous sexual misconduct and assault allegations, but he has remained mostly silent.

