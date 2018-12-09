I’m A Celebrity: ‘Nick Knowles had secret blazing rows in jungle’

I’m A Celebrity contestant Nick Knowles frequently had blazing rows in the jungle that were never aired on the programme, campmate Anne Hegerty claims.

The DIY SOS presenter reportedly got into several heated arguments with ITV crew members in scenes that were recorded, but edited out of the show, The Chase star said.

Asked about Knowles’ “gentlemanly ways”, Hegerty shared that he would have verbal fights with production staff if he felt he or his campmates were being put in danger.

“I don’t think they’ve seen how protective he gets with the other campmates, and how he’ll have blazing rows in the Bush Telegraph if he thinks the rest of us are being put at risk in any way,” she told the Metro.

“Honestly, from the conversations I’ve been having with people since I got out, I think there’s a lot of things Nick has been doing that have just not been shown. “People seem to know that candlewax was spilled on John’s gilet, but when I say, ‘Were you impressed by Nick’s scheme for removing the wax when the producers said they wouldn’t provide a new gilet?’ they all go, ‘What scheme?’”

“I’d say I’m very fond of all of them, but I guess it’s no secret that my favourite is Nick,” Hegerty added.

The wax removal scheme appeared to cause some alarm to production crew, who aired their concerns with Hegerty in the Bush Telegraph.

“He had been the one going down getting the logs, collecting water and bringing that back in a big sack,” Hegerty said to the Mirror in a separate interview.

“He suddenly wasn’t allowed to do all of that.

“There was one time I was called to the Bush Telegraph and they said, ‘we’re a little worried about Nick, he’s been sticking knives in the fire’.

“I said he’s been doing that, firstly because he’s worked out a brilliant way of getting the candlegrease off John’s gilet. The second reason is because he’s bored and you should allow him to do some stuff.”

ITV have been contacted for comment.

Producers are yet to confirm or deny Anne’s claims.

Knowles found himself in hot water with viewers at home when he refused to hang a pair of the girl’s knickers on the washing line – and asked gay campmate John Barrowman to do it instead.

“I don’t feel comfortable handling women’s knickers but they are wet and need drying so would you hang them on the line? I feel like it might be inappropriate for me to…” he asked Barrowman, who replied, “Why do you feel uncomfortable, it’s just an item of clothing, it’s not inappropriate. It’s fine to hang a pair of women’s knickers on the washing line.” E

mily Atack, who owned the knickers, wasn’t offended. She said that she “appreciated Nick’s old fashioned chivalry”.