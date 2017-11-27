I’m a Celebrity: Kezia Dugdale fears she is getting ‘nippy’

Kezia Dugdale fears she is getting “nippy” on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here.

Monday’s episode of the reality TV show began with the former Labour Leader complaining about the state of the camp.

She said that she was getting “angsty” about the organisation and cleanliness before admitting that she feels she being “nippy” towards her fellow contestants.

In an interview on the show she bemoaned that some of those on the island were refusing to “pull their weight” but wouldn’t name names. However she did confess that Stanley Johnson “irritates” her.

The group were embarking on a Battle of the Sexes challenge in the live trial.

The MSP would later snap at boxer Amir Khan during a counting challenge which they won.

She said: “Nothing you do is going to inhibit my counting, Amir!”

Ms Dugdale has faced criticism for her decision to take part in the show, a belief that she is neglecting her duties as a civil servant. The 36-year-old has pledged a portion of her fee from the show to charity.

The politician was a late entry to the show and has already partaken in a number of challenges. Her first one included crawling through raw meat and fish guts, named ‘Sickola Sturgeon’ in a political themed Buchtucker Trial.

Since then she has mocked Boris Johnson when his dad Stanley was made Prime Minister in the camp and had to gulp down a pig anus milkshake.

The MSP struggled with a drink made of blended bull penis and another made from pig and ostrich anus. However, she lost the task to comedian Iain Lee who finished his drinks before Ms Dugdale.