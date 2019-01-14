Hugh Grant appeals for help after script stolen from car

Have your say

Hugh Grant has put out an appeal for help after items were stolen from his car.

The actor said that a script was stolen from his vehicle in a post on Twitter, but did not reveal what the script was for.

Grant tweeted: “In the unlikely chance that anyone knows who broke into my car tonight and stole my bag, please try and persuade them to at least return my script.

“Many weeks worth of notes and ideas. And perhaps my children’s medical cards.”

He asked for his script and notes to be sent to Coach Films, Ealing St Mary’s Ealing Green, W5 5EN.

The Four Weddings And A Funeral star did not reveal where the theft had taken place.

Comedian David Baddiel jokingly replied to Grant: “I’m sorry. I’ve had very bad writer’s block.”