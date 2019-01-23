Former X Factor contestants vie to represent UK at Eurovision

Have your say

Former X Factor and Britain’s Got Talent hopefuls are vying to represent the UK in the Eurovision song contest.

The 2019 competition will be held in Tel Aviv in May following the success of Israeli artist Netta last year.

Six UK acts will go head-to-head in Eurovision You Decide and face a public vote to decide whether or not they will travel to Israel.

The acts will be well-versed in singing for votes, with acts boasting X Factor and Britain’s Got Talent pedigree.

Six acts will collectively perform three different songs written for the competition.

Teenage talent Holly Tandy took part in the 2017 series of X Factor and reached the semi-final at just 15 years of age. She is hoping to impress with the specially-penned Eurovision track Bigger Than Us.

Jordan Clarke competed in Britain’s Got Talent in 2013 and will be hoping to make it to Israel with his version of Freaks.

He said: “To represent my country at Eurovision would mean so much. It’s like representing England at the World Cup if you’re a footballer. This is my World Cup. I’m so excited.”

Michael Rice won the first series of BBC talent show All Together Now last year and is seeking Eurovision success with his own version of the song Bigger Than Us.

Blythe, Miracle and Kat, competing as the girl group Maid, will be also be performing the Eurovision track Freaks.

Singer Kerrie-Anne will perform will perform the third UK track put forward to face a public vote, Sweet Lies, along with BBC-recognised singer Anisa.

Anisa said: “Eurovision is such a big platform and there’s nothing else like it.

“The best music is coming from the UK. It’s the Olympics of music and song.”

Songs will be performed twice in different styles, and judges will decide which artist progresses with the best version.

The final is then decided by public vote, with the three remaining acts singing their songs again to compete for audience approval.

Eurovision You Decide will take place on 8 February.