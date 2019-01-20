Edinburgh lottery winner Jane Park in talks to appear on Love Island

Have your say

Edinburgh lottery winner Jane Park is in talks to appear on the 2019 series of popular show Love Island.

The ITV2 programme has been a smash-hit with viewers across the UK, particularly in the past two years where audience numbers have hit the 4 million mark.

Producers of the show are in negotiations with the 24-year-old Scot, who is expected to travel to London to meet them face to face.

A friend told the Scottish Sun on Sunday: “Jane has made it clear she is on the lookout for the perfect guy and reckons Love Island is a great place to start.

“Chiefs approached her before but Jane didn’t feel ready. She’s single now and feels the time is right to explore options.

“She loved last year’s show and thinks it might give her something long-lasting.”

Ms Park became Britain’s youngest ever Euromillions winner when she scooped a £1 million prize in 2012.