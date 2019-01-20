‘Don’t sell stories on me’ - Gemma Collins rants at Jason Gardiner during Dancing on Ice

Dancing On Ice contestant Gemma Collins had a rant at judge Jason Gardiner during Sunday night’s episode of the show.

The reality TV star accused Gardiner of selling stories about her as things got heated after her performance.

Collins has been in the headlines in recent days over claims she has been a “diva” on the ITV show, which she has said is not true.

After skating on Sunday, she said it had been “a hell of a week” and that it had “knocked my confidence”.

Delivering his critique, judge Gardiner said Collins had been channelling Anna Nicole Smith as opposed to Marilyn Monroe, which she had been aiming for, saying there was “no elegance” in her routine.

But Collins interrupted and said: “Maybe if you didn’t sell stories on me I wouldn’t have been so upset this week.

“So take that.”

As Gardiner tried to interject, The Only Way Is Essex star snapped: “Boring. Next.”

“Please don’t sell stories on me,” she added.

Hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield then interrupted and suggested they get back to discussing skating.

Dancing On Ice continues on ITV.