Celebrity Big Brother star Roxanne Pallett comes out in support of Michael Jackson

Former Emmerdale actress Roxanne Pallett has broken her silence on social media to show her support to Michael Jackson.

Pallett, who was subject to widespread backlash following her appearance on last year's Celebrity Big Brother, urged people not to believe what they see on TV ahead of a controversial documentary about the singer.

Breaking the silence

The 36 year old returned to Instagram to show her support of Jackson in what is her first social media post since August 2018.

Alongside a photo of Jackson, Pallett captioned the post, "Just because you read it in a magazine or see it on the TV screen, don't make it factual..." (Lyrics:Tabloid Junkie) #michaeljackson #mjinnocent #mjfam."

The post was shared ahead of the documentary Leaving Neverland was aired on television, which included new allegations of sexual assault on minors by the 'King of Pop'.

The second part of the Channel 4 programme will air tonight.

More criticism

Her post about Jackson is just the latest move which has seen the actress come under fire.

In 2018, she was at the centre of a row dubbed "punch-gate" after she accused former Coronation Street actor Ryan Thomas of "repeatedly punching" her while playfully sparring in the Celebrity Big Brother house.

Pallett abruptly exited the now axed show after making the accusation.

The actress later apologised to Thomas and his family and friends following a review of the footage, admitting she got the situation "massively wrong".

Her return to TV screens on E4's Celebrity Coach Trip was also met with criticism, with viewers accusing the programme of "scraping the barrel", even though her appearance was filmed before the incident in the Big Brother house.