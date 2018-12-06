Buzzcocks singer Pete Shelley dies aged 63

Buzzcocks frontman Pete Shelley has died aged 63, the band’s management said.

In a statement released via Twitter, the Bolton group’s management said: “It’s with great sadness that we confirm the death of Pete Shelley, one of the UK’s most influential and prolific songwriters and co-founder of the seminal original punk band Buzzcocks.

“Pete’s music has inspired generations of musicians over a career that spanned five decades and with his band and as a solo artist, he was held in the highest regard by the music industry and by his fans around the world.”