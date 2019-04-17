Bodyguard star Richard Madden named on Time magazine’s 100 list

Star of Bodyguard Richard Madden has been named as one of the world’s most influential people.

The Scottish actor made it to this year’s Time 100 list, alongside the likes of US president Donald Trump and singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, who appears on one of the six covers.

Madden thrilled viewers in his role as the home secretary’s police protection officer in Jed Mercurio’s TV drama and has since been tipped as the next James Bond.

READ MORE: Game of Thrones in numbers: More violence or nudity?

Two of the other covers went to entertainers, with Sandra Oh, known her roles in Grey’s Anatomy and Killing Eve, leading the pioneers, and Dwayne Johnson as the cover for artists.

A British star has not graced a cover for the Time 100 since 2017, when Rogue One actor Riz Ahmed made the cut for the pioneers category.

Northern Irish director Sir Kenneth Branagh, who worked with Madden on blockbuster Cinderella and play Romeo & Juliet, told Time: “Richard can certainly unleash wildness and ruthlessness when the role requires a charisma of danger.

“In Bodyguard, Richard’s intelligence and physicality worked at perfect pitch alongside his rigorous self-discipline. It paid off to frightening and moving effect.”

South Korean group BTS were also named in the line-up, after previously making Time’s Most Influential People on the Internet in 2017 and 2018.

The seven-person band, who have become a global phenomenon, won the Time 100 reader poll for the second year in a row, earning about 6 per cent of the vote.

Game Of Thrones star Emilia Clarke joined the K-pop group in the artists category, with Dame Emma Thompson calling her a “powerhouse to watch and an ally to die for”, alongside pop star Ariana Grande.

Beyonce made a heartfelt tribute to ‘icon’ Michelle Obama. David Hockney and Lady Gaga also made the 2019 list.

For all the latest Scottish news, sport and features click here, or head to our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.