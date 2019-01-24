The Big Yin: 15 iconic photos of Billy Connolly

Here, we look back on 50 years of laughs with 15 classic photos of The Big Yin.

1. Posing in front of Buckingham Palace London, July 1974

2. With Robin Williams - who took part in that years Hill Race - at the Lonach Highland Games Strathdon, August 2000

3. Showing off the CBE he received from the Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace London, December 2003

4. Comparing tattoos with a photographer at a photocall for the film Quartet during the BFI London Film Festival London, October 2012

