Connolly with a carnation between his teeth during an interview in Edinburgh, August 1980

Billy Connolly: 15 iconic photos of The Big Yin

Now 76 years old, Billy Connolly has now been entertaining Scotland and the world for half a century

Here, we look back on 50 years of laughs with 15 classic photos of The Big Yin.

London, July 1974

1. Posing in front of Buckingham Palace

London, July 1974
Getty
Buy a Photo
Strathdon, August 2000

2. With Robin Williams - who took part in that years Hill Race - at the Lonach Highland Games

Strathdon, August 2000
TSPL
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
London, December 2003

3. Showing off the CBE he received from the Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace

London, December 2003
Getty
Buy a Photo
London, October 2012

4. Comparing tattoos with a photographer at a photocall for the film Quartet during the BFI London Film Festival

London, October 2012
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4