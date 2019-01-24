Billy Connolly: 15 iconic photos of The Big Yin
Now 76 years old, Billy Connolly has now been entertaining Scotland and the world for half a century
Here, we look back on 50 years of laughs with 15 classic photos of The Big Yin.
1. Posing in front of Buckingham Palace
London, July 1974
2. With Robin Williams - who took part in that years Hill Race - at the Lonach Highland Games
Strathdon, August 2000
3. Showing off the CBE he received from the Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace
London, December 2003
4. Comparing tattoos with a photographer at a photocall for the film Quartet during the BFI London Film Festival
London, October 2012
