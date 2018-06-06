Actress Hilary Duff ‘related to Robert the Bruce’

Hollywood actress Hilary Duff has discovered she is related to Robert the Bruce.

The former Disney star was stunned to learn she was a direct descendant of the ancient king on the US version of ‘Who Do You Think You Are?’

Hilary Duff was shocked to learn she is related to Scotland's most famous king. Picture: Getty Images

She even visited the site of his burial at Dunfermline Abbey during a trip to Scotland.

The 30-year-old singer said: “I’ve gone my whole life never hearing of this man, now I find he’s my 21-times great grandfather and also such a huge important part of history and such a brave man.”

Genealogist Nick Barratt, who broke the news to the actress, told her: “If this was the 13th century you would be a princess. I feel I should bow. You’re a royal.”

It’s not the first time an American actress has been revealed as a direct descendant of Scotland’s most famous king.

A new biography of Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, found it was ­possible to trace a direct line through 25 generations to Robert the Bruce.

The link to Bruce, who famously led a Scots army to victory against the English at the battle of Bannockburn, was revealed by royal biographer Andrew Morton .