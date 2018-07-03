Cefetra and Forth Ports to develop ‘agri-hub’ facility at Rosyth

Agricultural specialist Cefetra is planning a Scottish expansion after signing a long-term contract with Forth Ports.

Under the agreement, the Edinburgh-headquartered ports operator will develop the Port of Rosyth in Fife to provide Cefetra with an “unparalleled” purpose-built facility. It will become a key agri-hub, handling an extensive range of agricultural products.

The port will be deepened to provide a deep-water facility capable of taking vessels carrying up to 50,000 tonnes of cargo.

Andrew Mackay, managing director at Cefetra, said: “We are pleased to have been able to reach this agreement with Forth Ports and believe that the new Rosyth agri-hub will enable us to continue to serve our valued customers.

“We expect to increase the efficiency of our supply chains, taking advantage of scale and location, to bring additional benefits to our customers and to Scottish agriculture.

“Our expectation is to develop an annual throughput in excess of 500,000 tonnes of agricultural products, worth more than £100 million.”

Forth Ports chief executive Charles Hammond said: “It’s great to have reached an agreement with Cefetra that will see us execute on another significant investment programme for a customer.”

He added: “The development at the Port of Rosyth reflects the port’s unrivalled logistics links as well as its excellent marine capability.

“We very much look forward to working with Cefetra, a long-standing group customer to deliver this significant development, building on our overall activity within Scotland’s agricultural sector.”

Forth Ports owns and operates eight commercial ports in the UK – Burntisland, Dundee, Grangemouth, Kirkcaldy, Leith, Methil, Rosyth and Tilbury, on the Thames.