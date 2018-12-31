CCTV images released after donations box theft from Leith Hindu temple

A search is under way to trace a man who broke into a Hindu temple in Leith and made off with a ‘significant sum of cash’ from a donations box.

The incident took place shortly before 2pm on Monday 26 November when entry was forced to the premises in St Andrew Place.

Officers say a significant sum of cash was then taken from the donations box inside.

Detectives have been conducting extensive enquiries since this time and have released images of a man that they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries.

He is described as white, aged 40 to 50-years old, of medium to heavy build, and is pictured wearing a red jacket, a green/grey baseball cap, blue jeans and dark trainers.

Detective Sergeant Kevin Tait of Edinburgh’s Community Investigation Unit said: “Anyone who may recognise this man, or who has information relevant to the theft, is urged to contact us as soon as possible.

“Those who may be able to help can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 4243 of 26th November, or make an anonymous call to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

