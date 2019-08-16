CCTV appeal: Police hunt man after Aberdeen bus assaults

Have your say

Police investigating a series of assaults which took place on buses in Aberdeen have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to.

The assaults, occurring during bus journeys in the city between January 2017 and November 2018, are being probed by officers.

An attack at a bus stop on the city’s Market Street is also being investigated.

A CCTV image of a man police believe may be able to assist them with their inquiries has been released.

He is 5ft 7in and speaks with a foreign accent.

Pc Brendan Clarke said: “I am keen to trace the man as he may have information that could assist with our investigation and I would urge anyone who recognises him to contact us.

“He is described as being around 5ft 7in, has a tanned complexion, brown hair and speaks with a foreign accent.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland.”

