CCTV appeal following armed robbery at dental practice in Edinburgh

Police in Edinburgh have released CCTV images of a man following an armed robbery at a dentists in the south of the Capital.

The incident happened at around 1pm on Friday February, 8 on Ratcliffe Terrace, in Newington.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward.

A man entered the premises in possession of a weapon and stole a number of items from the treatment rooms. No one was injured during this time.

Officers believe the man, pictured in the CCTV, may be able to assist with their investigation and anyone who recognises him is asked to come forward.

Detective Constable Stephen Herd, from Edinburgh’s Violence Reduction Unit, said: “This incident has left staff at the premises understandably shaken and our enquiries remain ongoing.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who can help identify the man pictured, and anyone who can help us trace him is asked to come forward.

“Similarly, if you have any other information relevant to this investigation then please get in touch.”

The man is described as around 6ft tall, in his 30s, very slim and is believed to have an Eastern European accent.

He was wearing a black balaclava with a red logo on the forehead, glasses, a tight grey-coloured top, dark coloured bottoms, red trainers and wore gloves.

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 1760 of February 8. Alternatively an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

