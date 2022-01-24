The individual was holding on at Dickmonts Den for nearly two hours in the cold, dark and windy conditions, struggling to keep their grip.

A number of emergency services attended the scene including the Angus and Dundee HM Coastguard teams, and both of the Arbroath lifeboats.

The coastguard helicopter ‘Rescue 151’ had originally been tasked but there was a fear its down draft could be too much for the casualty to handle.

Instead, coastguard rescue rope technicians were deployed over the cliff edge, successfully securing the person and safely getting them to the top of the cliff.

After the rescue the casualty was taken to hospital by the Scottish Ambulance Service as a precaution.

RNLI crews worked alongside Tayside Police Division, NHS Tayside, Rescue 151 and Coastguard units from Arbroath, Dundee, Montrose and Stonehaven, in this incredible rescue operation.

