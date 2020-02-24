'Castle McGlasto': Rowdy guests at Scottish party pad could have speakers confiscated

A mansion dubbed 'Castle McGlasto' after neighbours complained of boozy outdoor parties with revellers setting up sound systems outside could have music equipment confiscated, police warned.

Guests at the party pad, Invergare Castle, in Rhu, near Helensburgh, Argyll and Bute, infuriated neighbours after complaints of punters climbing the turrets of the Baronial castle, and lobbing Buckfast bottles.

Guests at the Airbnb party pad, Invergare Castle, in Rhu, near Helensburgh, infuriated neighbours picture: SWNS

Neighbours also complained of sectarian singing, and police have been called 28 times to deal with rowdy guests.

READ MORE: Three of Scotland’s all-time favourite bothy walks

At a meeting Rhu and Shandon Community Council, inspector Roddy MacNeill warned that cops could confiscate music equipment from unruly guests.

He said: "In total there have been 28 incident reports recorded, so it is regular, but some of them will be multiple calls.

"We have had one call this year which we attended twice.

"It is a wee bit more difficult to deal with when it's different people that are staying at the property.

"We go and we deal with what is in front of us.

"There is a chance that we will take the sound-making equipment out of the property, but what complicates it is that it's different people each time, so we would need to test the water with it.

"It is unusual - it's a unique situation but it's very much on our radar."

READ MORE: Take a look around this former school in a beautiful Highland location

Community council vice chairman Andrew Nicholson said: "I think you get the message from us here that this is something, as a community, we would like you to intervene on on our behalf, as much as you can.

"The noise from that particular property has caused a lot of stress to residents in the area."

Lomond North councillor George Freeman added: "It is a national issue; the Scottish Government is looking at it.

"Councils cannot do what councils are not empowered to do.

"This is not something we are at ease with and we hope you will do your best to sort it."

Inspector MacNeill added: "We are going to have to manage it to see how we go here. There is no absolute, magic quick fix.

"The owners would appear to be passing our advice on to their customers and they are now saying they can terminate their stay with no refund.

"These are good signs but it's early days.

"They seem very keen not to cause any issues in the area.

"Rather than continuously be on this hamster's wheel we need to draw the line somewhere."

The property is available through multiple booking sites such as AirBnB, Booking.com, HomeAway, VRBO, E-bookers, Expedia and Invargare.com.