Cargo lift for Prestwick Airport

Glasgow Prestwick Airport has secured a new twice-weekly cargo service, expanding its freight operation.

The deal will see CargoLogicAir operate Boeing 747 flights on a Monday and Friday connecting with Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport and Frankfurt Airport.

Each service offers 110 tonnes of freight capacity providing a boost to Scotland’s oil and gas, aerospace and manufacturing sectors.

Prestwick chief executive Stewart Adams said: “We’re extremely pleased to welcome CargoLogicAir as the airport’s latest freight operator.

“With two weekly services carrying up to 110 tonnes, this is a tremendous addition to our extensive freight handling offering – a key part of the airport’s overall commercial strategy.

“CargoLogicAir has ambitious expansion plans and utilising the services of Prestwick’s heavy-lift infrastructure, we’re excited to develop this partnership in support of its global operation.”