Care worker’s death in Glasgow snow ‘not thought to be weather related’

The death of a care worker who was found in the snow in Glasgow as storms and a cold weather front batter Scotland is not believed to be related to the blizzard conditions.

Tributs were paid to Elaine McNeill, who was found dead in the city’s Kippen Street on her way to work yesterday morning.

She fell ill en route to her work for Cordia Services, who are believed to have tracked her location using a phone app after growing concerned for her welfare.

Police said that the dedicated carer’s death was not suspicious.

It is believed the tragedy was not related to the weather conditions.

A spokesman for the company said: “We are shocked and saddened to hear about the death of Cordia employee, Elaine McNeill in the Milton area of Glasgow.

“Elaine worked with Cordia for 15 years as a popular and valued member of our Home Care team.

“We don’t have any further details about the circumstances of the incident but will be working with the authorities.

“Our thoughts are with her family at this time.”

