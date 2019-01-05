Car buying platform looks to keep dealers’ doors open 24/7

An e-commerce platform that allows car dealers to remain open for business round-the-clock has received the backing of Peter Vardy Group, one of the sector’s best-known players.

Glasgow-headquartered start-up Silver Bullet said it was also garnering interest in countries as far afield as Germany, Australia and New Zealand by helping motor retailers catch-up with other industries that offer personalised shopping experiences.

The firm’s pioneering software has been endorsed by Peter Vardy Group after it increased its used car profit per unit by £300, achieving 80 per cent finance penetration and boosting sales volumes.

In addition, Silver Bullet has struck partnerships with two major classified websites together with automotive retail website platform hosts and specialists.

John Law, managing director of Silver Bullet, said: “Peter Vardy is championing us because he has seen the tangible impact on sales. The product is ready to make huge inroads into the auto sector globally.

“Dealerships remain a vital part of the customer experience. We are firmly on the retailers’ side, helping them to extend their services by providing customers with more ways to engage.

“Take-up has so far exceeded both our expectations and those of our clients. Even during the early stages, adoption of the new process by customers was very rapid, indicating that this is the buying experience automotive consumers prefer and have been waiting for.”

With the service, car buyers can complete their end-to-end purchase process online including valuing trade-ins, vehicle selection, configuring and arranging finance options, purchasing add-ons and arranging showroom appointments.

The platform is designed as an “innovative product” for retailers, and not as a disrupter technology to remove dealerships from the sales process.

Law, who has more than 25 years’ experience in car retailing, manufacturing and advanced technologies including autonomous vehicles, and joined from Delphi Aptiv, added: “Developments scheduled for release in spring 2019 include automated and direct-to-consumer recommendations together with intelligent pricing capability and an equity parity calculator.

“With an exciting digital roadmap by the middle of 2019, we will be the only provider of a sophisticated and integrated sales, service and parts online solution that allows retailers to be truly digital.”