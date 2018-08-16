Capital stars in new Proclaimers video for latest single ‘Streets of Edinburgh’

The Proclaimers have shared their latest music video for the song Streets of Edinburgh, with the Capital being the star of the show.

A number of famous, and infamous, landmarks feature in the video which dropped yesterday.

The video, directed by Rianne White features a number of different shots in the Capital including the Wallace Monument, the Royal Mile, the Banana Flats, Arthur’s Seat, Easter Road and the Water of Leith.

In the video, a number of residents are seen in and around the city, highlighting the many faces that make the Capital.

And it appears that the video has gone down well with fans.

Writing on social media, one wrote: “Great work, beautiful lyrics and tune and fantastic video 100%”

Another added: “Absolutely LOVE it - can’t wait for album - amazing as always”

One even added: “Glad to see you got the Hibs in”

The song, from their new album Angry Cyclist includes the lyrics “Depending on your view point. This place is blessed or cursed, And in the years I’ve lived here. I’ve seen the best of worst.” with the chorus declaring that “The streets of Edinburgh, mean most to me.”