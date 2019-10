A cannabis farm was unearthed in Falkirk after a fire broke out within the loft of a flat.

Police and fire crews raced to a property in Ladysmill in the early hours of this morning after being alerted to the blaze.

The scene of the blaze in Ladysmill, Falkirk. Picture: Michael Gillen

No-one was injured during the incident.

Officers say the number of cannabis plants contained within is unknown and enquiries are ongoing.