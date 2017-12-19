Cameron House fire: Two guests named

Two guests killed by a fire at one of Scotland’s most prestigious hotels have reportedly been named as a couple from London.

Simon Midgley and Richard Dyson were staying at Cameron House, a five-star resort on the banks of Loch Lomond, when firefighters were called out at 6.40am on Monday.

Cameron House has been extensively damaged in the blaze. Picture: Wattie Cheung

Police have yet to formally confirm the identities of the deceased, who are understood to have been staying on the west coast of Scotland for several days on holiday.

Midgley was a travel writer who freelanced for the London Evening Standard while Dyson worked in TV production.

Midgley’s sister Nicky hailed the couple as “amazing beautiful-hearted soulmates”. She wrote on Facebook: “It’s with a heavy heart I write this but this dreadful tragedy has taken two amazing beautiful hearted soul mates from me my heartbroken Mum and brother today.

“Reading all your lovely kind words we are grateful.

“Thank you to all those who bravely made the effort to save them.”

Three other people, a family of two adults and a child, were taken to hospital in Glasgow but have since been discharged.

More than 70 firefighters were involved in fighting the blaze at the five-star hotel after the alarm was raised at around 6.40am on Monday.

Fire services remain at the scene of the blaze with seven units still in attendance on Tuesday morning.

The cause of the fire is not yet known but the roof of the hotel has been extensively damaged.

Speaking on BBC’s Good Morning Scotland programme, John Gow of forensic group International Fire Investigators and Consultants said making the building safe would be the priority in the early stages of an investigation.

He said: “It’s very difficult to put a precise figure on how long an investigation can take because it may get to a stage where the investigators make a decision where, due to structural safety issues, they cannot enter the property.

“And they may have to establish a supposed cause based on the circumstantial evidence that is provided.”

The hotel is a popular wedding venue and houses the Michelin starred Martin Wishart at Loch Lomond restaurant.

The resort director, Andy Roger, has offered ‘’deepest condolences’’ to the families of two guests who died in the fire.

In a statement published on its website on Monday, Cameron House said it will remain closed to for at least the next three days.

It said: ‘’We would ask all guests and customers to remain patient as we work with the emergency services to establish the extent of the damage and ascertain when we will be able to reopen.’’