Cameron House fire: Family and friends pay tribute to couple

Family, friends and colleagues have paid tribute to the couple killed by a fire at one of Scotland’s most prestigious hotels.

Simon Midgley and Richard Dyson died following a blaze at the five-star Cameron House resort on the banks of Loch Lomond on Monday.

Richard Dyson and Simon Midgley were holidaying on the west coast of Scotland

Police and fire officers remain at the scene today as investigations continue to establish the cause of the tragedy, which saw more than 200 guests evacuated at around 6.40am.

Midgley, from north London, was a freelance journalist and regular contributor to the London Evening Standard. The newspaper’s editor, former chancellor George Osborne, paid tribute today.

“The team here are very sad to hear the awful news about Simon and Richard. We will miss Simon’s adventurous spirit,” he said. “Everyone sends our thoughts and prayers to his family at this impossible time.”

David Tomchak, digital director at the Standard, said: “Simon was a talented writer with a natural charm and curiosity. The Evening Standard will miss him sorely.”

Cameron House is one of Scotland's best known hotels

A friend of the couple, Jackie Daly, wrote on Twitter: “I am beyond sad at the news that Simon Midgley and his boyfriend Richard passed away in the fire at Cameron House.

“I feel compelled to say how lovely Simon was. He was so kind, positive and full of fun. Heartbreaking.”

Dyson, who worked in TV production, was originally from from Wetherby in West Yorkshire.

The Dyson family’s minister, John Payne, of Hope Church in Harrogate, said in a statement posted online: “I’m afraid I’m writing with the tragic news that Roger Dyson’s son was one of the fatalities in the Loch Lomond fire today.

“As you can imagine both Roger and Val are devastated. They have asked us to pray for them and the family.

“Please pray for them, for the God of all comfort to make his presence so powerfully known in the midst of their pain. Our hearts go out to them and I’m sure they’d welcome your love and support at this awful time.”

More than 70 firefighters were involved in fighting the blaze at the Cameron House.

In a statement published yesterday, Cameron House director Andy Roger praised the “very swift actions of the emergency services”.

He said: “Everyone associated with Cameron House Hotel is still coming to terms with the events of Monday and we are all hugely conscious that two people tragically lost their lives in the fire.

“Their families and friends are foremost in our thoughts as we co-operate fully with the investigation teams to try to establish the circumstances surrounding this terrible incident.

“The emergency services were on the scene long into the night and I cannot praise their efforts highly enough. They are true heroes. The firemen bringing out a couple and their young child by ladder from a second-floor room was a heart-stopping moment for all those who witnessed it.

“We’re also enormously grateful for the many, many offers of practical support and good wishes from the UK hospitality industry and also from the local community, which has rallied around to help. It’s been a humbling experience, but we are a small, tight-knit community on Loch Lomond and a response like that is typical of our many friends and neighbours.”

The hotel has made arrangements for the majority of its guests to travel home or continue with their breaks.